LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a 22-year-old man has been charged for his alleged role in the shooting death of Israel Lugo that took place on Monday, May 1 in Lancaster.

Edwin U. Concepcion is being charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell, or transfer firearms, and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to a police report.

Concepcion was arrested on the 300 block of South Queen Street on Tuesday, May 2, police say.

Anyone with additional information regarding Lugo’s death is asked to call Detective Adam Flurry at 717-735-3444 or Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3476.