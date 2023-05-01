SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man found to be wanted in Lancaster County is being charged after police say he assaulted his mother at Great Wolf Lodge.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on April 29, officers were called to the Great Wolf Lodge for a reported fight.

Police say once on the scene, officers found the victim with facial injuries who said they happened after an argument with her son became physical.

Investigators identified the suspect as Anthony Delacruz, 24, of Lancaster. He was arrested for simple assault and harassment.

Delacruz was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility where he was later found to have an active bench warrant for failure to appear for charges in Lancaster County.