LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the head and shooting at police.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, East Hempfield Township Police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at around 1:30 a.m. on September 11.

The District Attorney’s office says Rodriguez called a friend and showed him the deceased victim on a video chat.

When police arrived, the DA’s office says Rodriguez shot at officers and barricaded himself inside the Park City Apartments. Lancaster County SERT teams then responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. Rodriguez fired shots at SERT officers numerous times but no law enforcement officers were injured, according to the DA’s office.

After multiple shots had been fired at responding police and SERT members, police say he opened the door and held a rifle outside the door, and was seen scanning the area with the firearm. Rodriguez was then shot once by a SERT member in the arm and shoulder, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Rodriguez later exited the house and was taken into custody after SERT officers deployed tear gas canisters into the apartment. He was taken to an area hospital under guard for treatment. District Attorney Heather Adams will decide on the officer’s use of force after the investigation is completed.

The DA’s office says police also obtained a video sent by Rodriguez to a family member via the messaging application WhatsApp and another voice message sent by Rodriguez that said, “Hey I love you, forgive me for what I’ve done. I’m not turning myself in to the police and the police are there. Bye. Take care of my kids and all.”

The District Attorney’s office says officers observed multiple bullet impact points in windows, walls, and ceilings, as well as blood splatter in numerous locations, a pistol on the bed next to the victim, and spent cartridge casings of various calibers on the floor.

East Hempfield Township Police Department Officer Matthew Miller filed charges, which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller.