LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly touching a child inappropriately.
According to Manheim Township Police, George Cooke was charged with multiple felonies after the victim reported Cooke allegedly inappropriately touching them.
The victim alleged Cooke bribed them with a computer game and had stayed overnight at Cooke’s home several times where they slept in Cooke’s bedroom.
Cooke has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.
Cooke was taken to the Lancaster County Prison on December 5 and posted $50,000 bail.