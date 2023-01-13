LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly touching a child inappropriately.

According to Manheim Township Police, George Cooke was charged with multiple felonies after the victim reported Cooke allegedly inappropriately touching them.

The victim alleged Cooke bribed them with a computer game and had stayed overnight at Cooke’s home several times where they slept in Cooke’s bedroom.

Cooke has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Cooke was taken to the Lancaster County Prison on December 5 and posted $50,000 bail.