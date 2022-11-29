LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jose Diego Roman Jr., 37, of Lancaster was charged with sex crimes against a minor, according to a police report.

Roman Jr. was part of an investigation that began on July 6, 2022, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Police say Roman Jr. allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl multiple times between April and August 2019.

He’s facing charges including Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Statutory Sexual Assault, Corruption of Minors, Indecent Exposure, and Indecent Assault.

Roman Jr. was arraigned on Nov. 28, 2022, and was released on a $250,000 bond.