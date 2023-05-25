MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim Township say they have arrested a man on charges of sexual abuse of children.

According to police, 20-year-old Hayden Howard of Lancaster was charged after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to police, the cyber tips revealed that images containing child pornography were uploaded to Google Photos through email addresses. The subscriber and their address were linked to an IP address used to upload images of child porn, which is according to officers.

Because of this, police say a search warrant was conducted and a cell phone, which allegedly belonged to Howard, was seized.

Police then say during the analysis of the phone, there were allegedly more than two dozen images of child pornography on the device.

Howard was arraigned on two counts of sexual abuse of children and one count of criminal abuse of a communications facility. He was arraigned and bail was set at $10,000.