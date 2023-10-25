LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man has been convicted of first degree murder for the shooting death of 19-year-old Damian Santiago inside a Sunoco/A-Plus in March 2022.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Carlos Almanzar-Torres faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole after a three-day trial.

Video from the store showed the shooting on March 14 where Santiago and Almanzar-Torres argued outside the store before moving inside. The District Attorney’s office says the fight led to Santiago being shot at multiple times before being fatally struck in the shoulder.

The bullet traveled through one of Santiago’s lungs and stopped in his heart.

The District Attorney’s office says Santiago was punched multiple times after collapsing.

Almanzar-Torres left the store and went to his apartment to initially get his passport before turning himself in, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police found a firearm in Almanzar-Torres’ vehicle and shell casings and rounds at the scene that matched the gun.

“He was intending for a fight, instigating a fight,” Assistant District Attorney Courtney Restemayer said during her closing argument. “He brought a gun to a fist fight, and he made sure that fight ended in murder.”