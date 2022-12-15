EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Luciano shot Rivera in the head, and another victim in the stomach, at the 1722 Motor Lodge in East Lampeter Township on March 19, 2020.

“Luciano’s conduct was calculated and deliberate – he laid in wait, he lured them out and he fired multiple times with the intent to kill,” said First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown.

Testimony and witnesses claimed that Luciano was selling the victim and his friend marijuana when a dispute came up, prompting Luciano to fire his .40 caliber handgun at the victims.

Through a police investigation, it was determined where Luciano was staying, and police located Luciano and the firearms used in the shooting death.

A jury found Luciano guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Judge Wright ordered a presentence investigation and the sentence will be imposed at a later date.

Co-defendant Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan’s case is pending, according to the District Attorney’s office.