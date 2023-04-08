LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has died after officials say he was electrocuted in a tree.

Manheim Police say officers were dispatched to reports of an unconscious man at the 2100 block of Kentwood Dr. on Saturday afternoon.

According to police a 39-year-old Lancaster man was trimming his tree when a branch contacted a power line and electrocuted him to death.

The Lancaster County Coroner pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigating although no foul play is suspected at this time.