LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster man who pled guilty to a 2020 Lancaster County drug deal turned deadly shooting was sentenced to spend up to four decades in prison on Tuesday.

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 23, of Lancaster City, will spend between 18 to 40 years in prison after being sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan pleaded guilty to charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and aggravated assault.

Alexander Rivera, 21, was shot in the head in March 2020 and a second person was shot in the abdomen during a marijuana deal at the Motor Lodge on Route 340.

Prosecutors say that Gonzalez-Inthiphan and co-defendant Joshua Luciano shot out of a blue Acura around 1:20 a.m. and that Luciano was the one who fired the fatal shot, while Gonzalez-Inthiphan originally gave false information to investigators but later cooperated.

“Given his comparative culpability and his cooperation at trial against his co-defendant, the Commonwealth believes that this a fair resolution,” First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown who prosecuted the case said. He also noted he received input from the victim’s family during the negotiations.

Luciano was convicted of criminal homicide in Dec. 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison with parole plus another 67 years.