LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash on Monday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-83 North near exit 51A in Lower Paxton Township.

State Police say the motorcyclist, 22, traveled off the right shoulder at a suspected high rate of speed and skidded through the grass.

State Police say the motorcycle became airborne approximately three times before landing on the grassy shoulder.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, died from injuries sustained during the crash.