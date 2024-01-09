LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to a fatal 2021 hit-and-run crash.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says on Oct. 29, 2021, Rodolfo Paradas was driving a white work van when he struck 66-year-old Dr. Steven Killough in the N. Prince and W. Chestnut Streets crosswalk.

The District Attorney’s office says Paradas moved Killough out of the roadway before leaving the scene. Killough died as a result of his injuries two weeks later.

Video from the scene showed the video and police were able to track down Paradas, who the District Attorney’s office says did not have a valid license. Paradas had also had a license revoked in Massachusetts.

Paradas pleaded guilty to charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death while not licensed, and three summary charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison and a fine of $40,275.

Sentencing will be ordered after a presentence investigation is completed.