LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced after being convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle in relation to incidents in 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reported on Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was found guilty of setting fire to a New Holland apartment complex before attempting to steal a man’s vehicle in Terre Hill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jackson caused that man’s death, the jury decided, by accelerating and stopping the vehicle to dislodge the victim, who was grabbing the side of the car, according to the district attorney’s office.

The 59-year-old man died three days later, and an autopsy showed his cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries and ruled his manner of death homicide, the district attorney’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller, who prosecuted the case, said Jackson could have rendered aid to the victim but did not.

The arson took place overnight between Nov. 9 and 10, 2019, and the homicide and robbery took place on Nov. 11, 2019, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Jackson to life plus four to 10 years in prison on Dec. 20, the district attorney’s office reported.