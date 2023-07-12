LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sent to trial after allegedly being found in possession of nearly 1000 fentanyl pills, 164 images and videos of child pornography, and an illegal firearm, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Martin Alvarado Jr. was arrested on May 30 and held for court on Friday. He is facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of a firearm, child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The district attorney’s office said the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and East Hempfield Police found the fentanyl and rifle while conducting a search of a storage facility.

According to the office, the search was conducted after the task force received information from the Drug Enforcement Administration that Alvarado Jr. was allegedly using the storage facility to store a large amount of fentanyl.

The District Attorney’s office said Alvarado Jr. consented to have his cellular data searched, revealing the child pornography.

According to the district attorney’s office, Alvarado Jr. remains in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail for the drug docket and $100,000 bail on the child porn docket.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.