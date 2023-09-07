LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to 24 to 52 years in prison following a conviction of raping a child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

After a four day trial in May, Geraldo Maldonado, 40 of Lancaster, was convicted of charges including rape of a child, indecent assault, and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

According to the office, Maldonado must register as a sexually violent predator (SVP) with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.

“We’re talking about at least six years of sexual abuse to young children,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, who prosecuted the case.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the victims were between the ages of 4 and 7 when the abuse occurred.