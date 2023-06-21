LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced to life in prison plus 20-40 years after deliberately setting his family’s house on fire and killing his wife in 2010.

Carlos Montalvo-Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder, arson, risking catastrophe and three counts of attempted criminal homicide in April 2023.

On Wednesday, Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker announced Montalvo-Rivera’s life sentence and ordered him to pay $116,975.28 in restitution.

“The lame story you concocted and continued to hold on to simply didn’t hold any water,” Judge Reinaker said to Montalvo-Rivera before ordering his sentence. “The jury didn’t believe you and I think that’s how it should be.”

Montalvo-Rivera claimed that people broke into his home on the 500 block of Dauphin Street, killed his wife, and then set fire to the house because his brother cooperated with the Drug Enforcement Agency in an unrelated case.

Assistant District Attorneys Christine Wilson and Jennifer Ponessa worked on the case with former Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Nathan Nickel for nearly nine years.

“This was an absolutely brutal and heinous crime that involved multiple victims,” Wilson said during the sentencing. “It was a cold-blooded murder. Even though the defendant refuses to admit accountability for his actions, he’s been found guilty by a jury of his peers.”

The jury found that Montalvo-Rivera killed his wife, poured gasoline up the stairs into the bedroom, and set the house on fire while his children were on the third floor. According to the District Attorney’s office, Montalvo-Rivera then left through a door on the first floor, tied himself up, and created a story to try and prove his innocence.

“Justice has been delayed, but the victim’s family has finally received it,” Wilson added.