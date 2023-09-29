LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man responsible for robbing two gas stations in Lancaster County in 2022 was sentenced to up to two decades in state prison Thursday.

The District Attorney’s Office says that Colby Mummaw, 28, of Ephrata, will spend between 10 and 20 years for robbing two Turkey Hills with a pellet gun.

In June, Mummaw was convicted by a jury on two counts of robbery after a trial that lasted three days with Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle.

“Colby Mummaw is a violent and dangerous criminal,” prosecuting Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Mark Fetterman said during the proceeding. “State prisons were built so violent and dangerous criminals like Mummaw can live there.”

While at his hearing, Mummaw did not speak, the DA’s Office says. ADA Fetterman presented video surveillance to prosecutors that showed Mummaw entering the stores and pointing a black pellet gun at the clerks.

Mummaw, according to the DA’s Office, zip-tied a clerk in the first robbery at the 900 block of S. State Street in June 2022. He stole $391 from the store.

In the second robbery at the gas station along the 3500 block of Rothsville Road, Mummaw shot the clerk in the chest three times with the pellet gun after the clerk refused to give him money.

ADA Fetterman also stated that each day Mummaw is in state prison is a day Lancaster County residents are safer.