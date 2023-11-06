HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is wanted after Harrisburg Police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and another man over the weekend.

Police say on Nov. 4 around 11:35 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of N. 17th Street for shots fired. Officers met with a woman and man who said they were shot at by the woman’s ex-boyfriend Jan Perez.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, one of several in Harrisburg over the weekend.

An arrest warrant was issued for Perez on charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Perez may be driving a silver 2000 Toyota Corolla with the Pennsylvania registration LHC6911.

Anyone with information on Perez or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.