LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Victor Tirado, now 57, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 in connection with the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton. Tirado’s most recent appeal was heard on Thursday, Aug. 25, and was denied.

Tirado was sentenced to life in prison on February 7, 2018, for shooting Maxton in the head in a Lancaster County parking lot, according to court documents.

Tirado asserts that his trial attorney failed to ask the judge to give the jurors an instruction regarding two witnesses he claimed were accomplices in the shooting. However, the Pennsylvania Superior Court confirmed Tirado’s denial of that request in 2020.

Tirado will continue to serve his life sentence in prison.