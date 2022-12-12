LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is responding to the recent rash of gun violence in the city.

Over the weekend in Lancaster, three people were injured in one shooting, while a boy was injured and a man was killed in another shooting.

Those two shootings happened between Friday night, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 11. Sorace noted that there have been four separate shootings in the last 12 days, which, she said, “is very unusual and troubling.”

“[Sunday] night’s shooting was particularly difficult for the neighbors in the area of East Ross Street, who were asked to shelter in place for several hours. Because this is an active investigation, I can’t speak to details. However, I do want to thank the residents for their assistance in maintaining public safety last night in the midst of a very stressful situation,” Sorace said in the statement.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police reported that the shooting on Sunday happened in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty Street. Police said they initially located two victims with non-life-threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds, then found a third person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Several streets were closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while police investigated that incident.

“I also want to thank the police for their very quick response. They were on scene within minutes of the call for ‘shots fired,’ as they are for any critical incident. I continue to have the utmost confidence in our detectives as they continue their investigation. I know that more information will be shared regarding last night’s shooting and other ongoing investigations when it is available,” Sorace said.

“I also want to offer up my prayers for the victims of gun violence in recent weeks. For those who lost a loved one, or who are recovering from injuries, you are not far from my thoughts,” Sorace’s statement continued.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 30-year-old James Jeffery Diggs of Lititz was killed in a shooting on Friday, Dec. 9.

The coroner’s office also said that Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound after a Nov. 30 shooting that police were investigating as a homicide.

“Gun violence has no place in our community. The Police Bureau will continue to do all it can to ensure public safety. Lancaster’s officers respond to emergencies 24/7/365, investigate and solve crimes of all levels, and, particularly of note, take illegal guns off the street. And I know it takes all of us to create a safe community; I am grateful for all the ways our city shows up to accomplish this goal,” Sorace said in her statement.