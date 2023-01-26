LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace gave her annual “State of City Address,” among other city leaders at Millersville University on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Sorace was surrounded by residents and local officials for her fifth state of the city address, in which she looked back at some of Lancaster’s work in 2022.

“It’s the story of ‘and.’ We’re doing great and we still have some pretty significant challenges ahead of us,” said Sorace.

Sorace highlighted some of the city’s accomplishments, like declining poverty rates, rising household incomes, a push for affordable housing, and the city’s budget. Most of these accomplishments were made possible with federal rescue money.

“Dealing with inflation and some of the economic issues that are happening in our country right now but overall, we picked up and we kept going,” Sorace said. “I returned from a week with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and affordable housing is the number one issue that’s affecting everyone across the country, as well as police recruitment.”

Gun violence was another subject of the address after Lancaster saw several shootings in December 2022.

“I’m going to be spending quite a bit of time talking about our structural deficit and a path that I am presenting to voters, residents of the city of Lancaster, to consider something called home rule.”

The city even introduced a new online reporting system, called Fit It Lancaster, which Sorace says will allow residents to report issues and help the city make data-informed decisions.

“Fix It is gong to replace literally a two sided piece of paper with phone numbers for abandoned vehicles, housing complains, potholes. I mean there’s been a different number for literally every service you need in the city,” Sorace concluded.