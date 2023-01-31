LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two Lancaster men were arrested for drug and weapon charges early Tuesday morning.

Lancaster Police say they made a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street at 3:14 a.m. for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter and Jaekwon Dickinson, the two men who were later arrested, were both passengers in the car.

Police say Payne-Hunter and Dickinson were allowed to leave the traffic stop, but after the driver let police search the car officers say they found a handgun under the passenger seat.

Police say they found Payne-Hunter on the 400 block of John Street trying to get into an Uber, where he allegedly threw a bag into the Uber and then ran away. He was later arrested, and the bag he tossed into the Uber had what police suspect to be crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Dickinson was arrested after he left his home on John Street, per a police report.

Payne-Hunter is facing multiple weapon, drug, and evading arrest charges, and Dickinson is being charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license.