LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster park became a little big bigger thanks to a big donation from one of its neighbors.

The Lancaster County Community Foundation recognized Barbara Holran and her late husband Bruce, and others, for their generous donation of $210,000. A bench in Speedwell Forge Park was dedicated in their honor on Thursday.

Each year 4% of the total fund will be given to Lancaster County parks. Funds will also be used to improve the county’s nine parks and trails.