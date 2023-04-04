LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster announced on Monday, April 3, that Shentel will act as the city’s municipal broadband partner.

Shentel will build on top of Lancaster’s existing fiber to ensure all residents have broadband services available to them.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Lancaster utilized a consulting company, CTC Technology & Energy Engineering & Business Consulting, to evaluate the city’s broadband assets and assure the best value for the community.

Shentel, a Virginia-based company, will now lease, operate, and maintain all fiber owned by Lancaster. Shentel has been operating for 121 years, has 860 employees, and has over 8,000 miles of fiber throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, and Kentucky.