LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police says a section of Church Street is closed after a vehicle struck a home and caused damage to a gas line.

Police say shortly before 7 a.m. officers responded to the first block of Church Street for damage to a home. The home had damage to its front porch from a hit and run crash.

An odor of natural gas was present and the gas main at the front of the home was found to be damaged. UGI responded to the scene and nearby homes were evacuated.

UGI will be making emergency remains in the area of Church Street at Perishing Ave.

Church Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from S. Lime Street, E. Mifflin Street, and Jefferson Street for an unknown period of time.