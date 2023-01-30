LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Free gun locks will be available in Lancaster while supplies last.

Lancaster Bureau of Police say the department will be distributing the locks 24 hours a day at the police station while supplies last. The station is located at 39 W. Chestnut Street.

“The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is committed to educating residents on firearm safety and ensuring guns are properly secured in the homes in Lancaster City,” said the department.

For more information on firearm safety or unwanted firearm removal, please call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.