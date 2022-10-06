LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Fraternal Order of Police, with the help of local businesses, is hosting a donation drive to help first responders and people in need due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The donation drive is taking place in the parking lot of the Park City Center (the former Sears Auto Center) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9.

Food and cleaning supplies are needed. The list of items needed is:

Bottled water

Canned or non-perishable foods

Coffee

Sugar

Non-dairy/powdered creamer

Juices

Gatorade/Powerade

Personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, and toothbrushes)

Pet food

Kitty litter

Batteries

Blankets

Clothing

Paper plates and cups

Trash bags

Large tarps

Plastic storage bins

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Baby wipes and diapers

The items will go to people in immediate need in Fort Myers, Florida, and Cape Coral, Florida.

Volunteers will be on-site helping unload donations. The donation drive will be set up in a drive-through style.