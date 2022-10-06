LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Fraternal Order of Police, with the help of local businesses, is hosting a donation drive to help first responders and people in need due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The donation drive is taking place in the parking lot of the Park City Center (the former Sears Auto Center) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9.
Food and cleaning supplies are needed. The list of items needed is:
- Bottled water
- Canned or non-perishable foods
- Coffee
- Sugar
- Non-dairy/powdered creamer
- Juices
- Gatorade/Powerade
- Personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, and toothbrushes)
- Pet food
- Kitty litter
- Batteries
- Blankets
- Clothing
- Paper plates and cups
- Trash bags
- Large tarps
- Plastic storage bins
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Baby wipes and diapers
The items will go to people in immediate need in Fort Myers, Florida, and Cape Coral, Florida.
Volunteers will be on-site helping unload donations. The donation drive will be set up in a drive-through style.