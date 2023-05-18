LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting on Thursday afternoon that injured one person.

Police say at 3:55 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of New Dorwat Street for a report of shots fired. A few minutes later a local hospital notified police of a gunshot victim who arrived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe this shooting was a random act and do not believe the public is in danger.

The investigation was described by police as active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-735-3301.