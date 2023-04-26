LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating an attempted child abduction that was prevented by a witness.

Police say on April 7 around 1 p.m. officers responded to N. Lime and E. Chestnut Streets for a crash. As officers investigated the crash they learned it was connected to an attempted luring or child abduction on the 1st block of N. Lime Street.

Police say the attempted abduction was prevented by a passerby. The child was reunited with her mother.

Police are seeking to talk to the child and their mother, but do not have any identification. Police also did not have a description of the alleged abductor.

Anyone with information that could be of assistance is urged to call the Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301 to reach the front desk, or 717 735-3319 to speak directly with Detective Higgins.