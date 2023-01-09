LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating an early morning shooting on Monday.

Police say shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in the area.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police say this was not a random act. Police also do not believe the public is in danger, however, no one is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.