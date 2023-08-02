LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are on the scene of a shooting that occurred during the morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 2.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:53 a.m. in the 400 block of South Joseph Street. When officers responded to the scene, they located a deceased man.

As of 1:36 p.m., officers are on the scene at 500 West Vine Street.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area at this time.