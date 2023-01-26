LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a shooting took place on the 500 block of North Franklin Street on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Per a police report, officers responded to the area at around 9:23 p.m.

Lancaster Police say they do not have anyone in custody related to the shooting, but the investigation is active.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.