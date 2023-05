LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police says a man died after being shot in Lancaster at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Officers with the bureau responded to the first block of West New Street after a reported shooting, where they found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and the Lancaster Bureau of Police is asking anyone with information to call 717-735-3301.