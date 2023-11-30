(WHTM) — Lancaster City police officers responded to the Lancaster General Hospital shortly after midnight on November 30 for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police say the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and claimed to have been walking “somewhere” in the city when they were shot.

The victim described the shooter as a man who was wearing a ski mask and a Gap sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300.