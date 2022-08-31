LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Bureau of Police are investigating three shootings in two days.

On August 29 around 3:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ann Street and found an adult male shooting victim. The victim, a Lancaster resident, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly three hours later officers responded to S. Ann Street and Chesapeake Street for a report of shots fired in the area. Officers learned a male victim was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 30 around 9:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to 2nd Street and Pearl Street and found an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three of the adult victims were Lancaster City residents and police have not said whether any of the shootings are connected.

Members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police are actively investigating these shooting incidents. and investigators are actively seeking anyone who had witnessed the shooting incidents or has knowledge of what happened.

Anyone with information regarding these shooting incidents is urged to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300.