LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Bureau of Police is celebrating after K9 Zoltan completed his chemotherapy for B-Cell Lymphoma.

The bureau says Zoltan was diagnosed with cancer in January but has remained an active K9 officer while undergoing treatment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

K9 Zoltan was treated through Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties with an oncologist and nurse team who were his primary caregivers.

According to NC State University Veterinary Hospital, B-cell Lymphoma is more common than other forms of lymphoma and is more responsive to treatment. Dogs with B-cell Lymphoma “usually survive longer” than those diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoma, however individual cases can vary.

The hospital says chemotherapy is “well-tolerated” in dogs and that the median survival rate of dogs with B-cell Lymphoma is 12 months.