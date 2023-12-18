LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are looking for a person they say was abusing a dog while they were walking.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, on Sunday, Dec. 17, officers responded to the 600 block of Marietta Ave for an animal complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A citizen in that area provided video footage that showed a man kicking a small white dog many times as he was walking the animal.

The man was wearing a red jacket, red cap, and black pants, according to police

Photo courtesy of Lancaster City Police

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is requesting the assistance of the community in identifying this person. Anyone with information is asked to call (717) 735-3300.