LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges.

On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with an invalid state inspection.

When the police came near the car, they noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the passenger side-view mirror.

There was a total of five people in the car, including two juveniles. The three people in the backseat were wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts and a balaclava or surgical mask covering their faces according to a police report.

After removing everyone from the car, police found that one of the juvenile males had a firearm. Police also reported that drug paraphernalia and a magazine for a gun were in plain view inside the car.

The juvenile who had the firearm was taken into custody, while the rest were released from the traffic stop. Police impounded the car and filed for a search warrant.

On Sept. 19 officers received a signed search warrant and found three more firearms inside the car, two of which were stolen. The third firearm had an unreadable serial number. Police also found more drug paraphernalia in the car.

Quindon Hill, who police identified as the driver, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of persons not to possess a firearm, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1 count of a traffic violation.

Christian Figueroa-Ortiz was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two juvenile males were also charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, one count of possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

The two juveniles were arrested and both Hill and Figueroa-Ortiz have outstanding warrants for their arrest.