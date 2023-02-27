Electric bikes are heavier and faster than traditional bicycles, so you must brake early to avoid accidents.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police released a statement on Monday regarding electric bikes, unicycles, and skateboards on roads in Lancaster.

Lancaster police want to remind the public that devices such as electric bikes, skateboards, and unicycles, which are growing in popularity, cannot be ridden on sidewalks for pedestrian safety. Anyone riding on the sidewalk will be given a fine.

All riders must drive on the roads and obey all rules, including stop signs, one-way streets, traffic signals, and more.

Anyone riding an e-bike, e-unicycle, or e-skateboard will be treated as a bicyclist.

If you want to report anyone riding recklessly or on sidewalks, call 911.