LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police wants to remind the public that their organization will never ask for payments over the phone, through an app, or by buying gift cards.

Scammers often spoof their phone numbers to make it appear the police are calling you. If you ever receive a call from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police’s phone number, 717-735-3300, asking for money or gift cards on the phone, it is a scam.

If you are questioning the legitimacy of a phone call from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, ask for the caller’s name and then hang up and call 717-735-3300 or 717-735-3301 to speak with a real desk sergeant or operator to verify.

The bureau says it has received several calls recently regarding scammers using the department’s phone number.

Police also want to remind everyone to never give out personal information, such as banking information, credit/debit cards, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or passport numbers.