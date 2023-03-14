LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating the alleged theft of nearly $5,000 worth of goods from the Target located in Warwick Township.
According to police, multiple suspects allegedly selected and concealed items within children’s clothing at a Target located in Warwick Township. The suspects then left the store.
The following items were allegedly stolen, according to police:
- Seven Therabody TheraFace PROs in white, valued at $399.99 each
- Six TI 89T 89 Black Calculators, valued at $142.99 each
- Three TXS Instruments TINSPIRE CX 2’s, valued at $149.99 each
- Four TI 84+CE Graphing Calculators, valued at $149.99 each
- Six Apparel clothing items, valued at $144.88 together
- Two Electronic items, valued at $24.99 each
Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.