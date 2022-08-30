YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26.

At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.

At 3 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of W. Orange Street for a business alarm and located a man attempting to lift up a garage door. Officers detained the man until business employees responded to say they did not know the person, identified by police as Jason Ramey. He was determined to have two active warrants and was charged with felony burglary.

At 3:19 a.m. an officer responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of S. Queen Street where he saw several individuals opening a car door, removing the male driver, and beginning to fight. Officers broke up the fight and determined one man had an active warrant.

Police say David Cedeno was charged with illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers did not say whether the other men involved in the fight were charged.