LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving calls from their main number impersonating a police officer.

Police say they are currently looking into this issue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say to remain safe, do not give out any personal information, banking and credit card info, social security number, driver’s license number, passport number, etc.

If you are unsure if you are speaking to someone from our police department, immediately hang up and call 717-735-3301.

If anyone from the public has information about this ongoing issue, please call us at 717-735-3301 or leave an anonymous tip through the Lancaster Police website.