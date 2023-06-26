LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed that the QVC Outlets in Lancaster County will close its doors in the near future.

According to a spokesperson for QVC, the QVC Outlets store, located at the Shops at Rockvale on 35 South Willowdale Drive in suite 203, will be closing its doors in the near future.

“After careful consideration, QVC has made the decision to close the QVC Rockvale Retail Outlet Store,” a QVC spokesperson told abc27 news in an email.

Until its closure, the QVC Outlets at The Shops at Rockvale will continue to operate under their normal hours. According to QVC’s website, following this location’s official closure, there will only be one remaining QVC Outlet store in the state of Pennsylvania, which is located at 245 Lancaster Avenue in Malvern.

“Customers can continue to shop great values with our As-is merchandise available on QVC.com as well as our nearby outlet store in Frazer, PA,” QVC’s spokesperson added.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a representative from The Shops at Rockvale said that the QVC store is expected to close by the end of September of 2023.

abc27 News reached out to The Shops at Rockvale for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.