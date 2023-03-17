LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster recently received the largest federal grant in its history.

Almost $13 million will help fund the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. Lancaster’s goal is to eliminate serious accidents by 2030.

The city will upgrade crosswalks, lighting, pedestrian indicators, and more; The money from the federal government will accelerate that work.

“Vision zero is a means of not only aggressively addressing the things that have kept our streets from being as safe as they could be, but it’s a way of improving the look and the feel of the city,” said Stephen Campbell, director of Lancaster Public Works.

The city also plans to implement safety projects near schools and redesign its top ten most dangerous intersections.