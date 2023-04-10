LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you hungry? Lancaster Restaurant Week is right around the corner and the event is fully in-person after a two-year absence!

This year’s Lancaster Restaurant Week will run from Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23, and will feature a diverse collection of restaurants in Lancaster City.

Restaurant week offers a chance to experience food from many cultures, including American, Asian, Irish, French, Greek, Indian, Italian, Latin, Middle Eastern, and Nepalese cuisine.

Vegan options will also be available.

A total of 12 new restaurants, either new to Lancaster or new to Lancaster Restaurant Week, will also be featured in this year’s lineup.

Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants, or visit the Lancaster Restaurant Week website for additional information.