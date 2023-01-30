(WHTM) – A program to make Lancaster’s roads safer for drivers received more than $12 million in federal funding.

According to U.S. Senator Bob Casey, the Lancaster Safe Streets Project will receive $12,706,568 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant will fund projects including intersection improvements like crosswalk upgrades, roadway lighting, signal improvements, leading pedestrian indicators, and no turn on red signs; safety projects at schools; restoring one-way streets back to two-way; red light and speeding enforcement; before-and-after studies; and walk audits.

“This $12.7 million investment is not only a game-changer for Lancaster, it’s a lifesaver,” said Senator Casey. “These extensive projects will help protect Lancaster residents and make the city safer for all who visit. I won’t stop fighting for more infrastructure upgrades in South Central Pennsylvania and across the Commonwealth.”

The projects involved are concentrated in Lancaster’s high-injury network, which accounts 77% of fatal and serious crashes.

Over the five years studied, 63% of severe and fatal crashes occurred at intersections, 57% of severe or fatal crashes involved aggressive driving, and 15% involved speeding.