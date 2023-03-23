LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Lancaster is full, so they are hosting free adoptions on Saturday.

The free adoption event will run from noon to 5 p.m., and will ideally find 25 dogs new homes.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“One of the biggest things we’re seeing right now is the large spike in surrenders related to housing. People moving because they can’t afford their current residence and not being able to find placement for their pets. A lot of rentals, especially in our area, don’t allow dogs,” said Kisha Reinmiller, site director at the Lancaster SPCA.

The SPCA also says people are not adopting animals at the rate they were during the pandemic.