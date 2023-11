LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A stabbing occurred on the 100 block of New Dowart Street in Lancaster around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Two men were in an argument when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, police say.

The man who was stabbed sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Police say that a suspect is currently at the Lancaster City Police Station.