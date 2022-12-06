LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in Lancaster got an important lesson in history from an award-winning filmmaker.

McCaskey High School students saw a special screening of the movie “Till” at Penn Cinema in Lancaster County. Keith Beauchamp, one of the films producers, stuck around to have a discussion about the movie as well.

“Till,” tells the story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy who was killed for speaking to a white woman in the 1950s.

Beauchamp says the movie is about a difficult chapter of history, but one that must be told.

“Emmet Till’s lynching sparked the civil rights movement. And we live in a time when we have to be aware of the social injustice around us,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp was inspired to make “Till” after speaking with Till’s family for a 2004 documentary.